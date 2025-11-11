Cigna Group Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

The Cigna Group (CI) is a major healthcare and insurance company headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut. The company offers a broad mix of services, including medical and dental insurance, disability and life coverage, and global health benefits delivered through its Evernorth and other business segments. Cigna’s market capitalization currently stands at around $69 billion.

Shares of the health insurer have significantly underperformed the broader market. Over the past 52 weeks, CI stock has plunged 19.3%, trailing behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14% surge during the same time frame. Moreover, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, CI has slumped 6.5%, trailing the SPX’s 16.2% rally in 2025.

Zooming in further, Cigna has also struggled to keep up with the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s (XHS) surge. The ETF rose 6.8% over the past year and rallied 14.2% on a YTD basis.

CI stock has been under pressure this year largely due to investor concerns about its future business model, particularly around its pharmacy‐benefit management (PBM) operations and newly announced initiatives to overhaul how drug rebates are handled. The market appears skeptical about how smoothly the transition to this new PBM structure will proceed and how it might compress margins in the near-to-medium term.

For the current fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts project Cigna’s EPS to improve 8.5% year over year (YoY) to $29.66. The company has surpassed consensus earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing the mark on one other occasion.

Wall Street is upbeat on CI stock. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” four analysts are playing it safe with a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish as there were no “Strong Sell” ratings a month ago.

Earlier this month, TD Cowen lowered its price target on CI to $333 from $387 while keeping a “Buy” rating.

Cigna’s mean price target of $336.18 represents a 30.2% premium to current price levels, and its Street-high target of $390 indicates a 51.1% upside potential.