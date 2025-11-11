Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Public Service Enterprise Group Stock?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG), headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, operates in the electric and gas utility business. Valued at $41.6 billion by market cap, the company provides transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas, as well as supplies energy that integrates the operations of its merchant nuclear generating assets.

Shares of this regulated infrastructure company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. PEG has declined 3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14%. In 2025, PEG stock is down 1.5%, compared to the SPX’s 16.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, PEG’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 13.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 18.5% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Nov. 3, PEG shares closed up by 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.13 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.01. The company’s revenue totaled $3.2 billion, representing a 22.1% year-over-year increase. PEG expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $4 to $4.06.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PEG’s EPS to grow 9.5% to $4.03 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 20 analysts covering PEG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, and 12 “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 6, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) upgraded to a “Buy” rating on PEG with a price target of $90, implying a potential upside of 8.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $92.22 represents a 10.8% premium to PEG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $109 suggests a notable upside potential of 30.9%.