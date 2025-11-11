Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cencora Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cencora Inc_ HQ-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Cencora Inc_ HQ-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Cencora, Inc. (COR) is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution company. With a market cap of approximately $69.9 billion, Cencora operates through the U.S. Healthcare Solutions and International Healthcare Solutions segments, providing pharmaceutical supplies, healthcare products, and services to various healthcare providers.

The pharma distributor has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. COR stock has soared 62.3% on a YTD basis and 46.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains in 2025 and 14% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Cencora has also outperformed the industry-focused VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s (PPH10.8% gains on a YTD basis and 5.1% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Cencora’s stock prices gained 2.8% in the trading session following the release of its robust Q3 results on Nov. 5. Driven by its growth-oriented investments and digital transformation, the company further solidified its position in the healthcare space. Its topline for the quarter increased 5.9% year-over-year to $83.7 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 69 bps. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS soared 15% year-over-year to $3.84, surpassing the consensus estimates by 1.3%.

For the full fiscal 2026, ending in September, analysts expect COR to deliver an adjusted EPS of $17.64, up 10.3% year-over-year. Further, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the COR stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buys” and four “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration has remained stable over the past three months.

On Nov. 10, TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee reiterated a "Buy" rating on COR and raised the price target from $350 to $400.

As of writing, Cencora is trading above its mean price target of $352.86.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,832.43 +103.63 +1.54%
S&P 500 Index
COR 364.65 +3.95 +1.10%
Cencora Inc
PPH 95.56 +1.67 +1.78%
Vaneck Pharmaceutical ETF

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
AMD’s Rally Faces a Crucial Test on November 11. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot