Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Analysts Say Nvidia Stock Is ‘Dominant’ Amid a Giant Race to ‘Secure Compute.’ Buy Shares Now?

Omor Ibne Ehsan - Barchart - Mon Nov 10, 1:45PM CST Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock

AI stocks have been pulling back in recent trading sessions, but certain analysts believe that the dominant ones are set to keep rallying. Last Tuesday, top Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis increased his price target on Nvidia (NVDA) from $220 to $240, keeping his "Buy" rating.

He cited that Nvidia revealed $500 billion in orders for 2025 to 2026 across its Blackwell and Rubin chips during the GTC 2025 event. He sees Nvidia continuing to be a "dominant" player in the industry. It offers “all the building blocks, including GPU, CPU, NIC, Scale Up Switch, Scale Out Switch, and now CPX.”

www.barchart.com

Jefferies Sees a Long Runway of Growth for Nvidia

The analyst believes this huge order backlog will lead to revenue growth staying well above hypergrowth levels. For the aforementioned two products, Nvidia could rake in $464 billion in revenue in calendar 2025 and 2026 alone.

Jefferies' revenue estimates calendar 2026 revenue to be $293 billion and 2027 revenue to be $384 billion. They expect EPS to be in the range of $9 to $10 in 2027.

Revenue for fiscal year 2026 (ends in January 2026) is expected to be $207.3 billion by the broader analyst community. Fiscal year 2027 is expected to bring in $287.2 billion at the midpoint, with one analyst having a record high revenue estimate of $412.53 billion. Jefferies' estimate is slightly higher than the midpoint.

They do deviate when it comes to EPS. Fiscal year 2028 EPS is expected to be $8.73, so Jefferies' EPS target of up to $10 sits closer to the highest analyst estimate of ~$11.

How Long Can NVDA Stock Keep Rallying?

Unlike most smaller AI-related stocks, Nvidia's rally has been quite organic. Investors are not bidding up the stock without substance. Instead, the stock has been rising in line with an explosive growth in revenue and earnings. You're still paying 29 times forward earnings for the calendar year 2026. This is nothing but cheap, as long as Nvidia meets these expectations.

Accordingly, NVDA stock can keep delivering monster returns as far as the eye can see. This would require hyperscalers to keep ordering more and more GPUs and remain fully committed to the AI build out.

Nvidia is a large company, so a slowdown in growth is inevitable, but analysts see EPS and revenue growth at 25% to 30% annually, even three years out.

Should You Buy NVDA Stock Now?

Estimates are a good starting point for speculation about where a company can go. It's still a good idea to buy NVDA stock today, but the stock may not gain as fast in the future.

This is primarily because hyperscalers may have to slow down if they deplete their cash reserves too fast. For example, Meta Platforms (META) had almost $29 billion in net cash at the end of 2024. In Q3 2025, Meta had ~$6.5 billion more in debt than cash.

Regardless, other hyperscalers still have more cash left, and this can power momentum for one to two more years. NVDA stock alone has an 8% weight in the S&P 500 ($SPX) today, so it's still a good idea to buy and hold the stock.

The average price target is $234.51, with the highest at $350.

The market remains overwhelmingly bullish, with the vast majority of the 47 analysts covering NVDA giving it a “Strong Buy.”

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 199.05 +10.90 +5.79%
Nvidia Corp
META 631.76 +10.05 +1.62%
Meta Platforms Inc
$SPX 6,832.43 +103.63 +1.54%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
5 Best Dividend Stocks Wall Street Calls Strong Buys
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot