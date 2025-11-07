Take-Two Just Delayed GTA 6... Again. Is TTWO Stock About to Break Its Key 200-Day Moving Average?

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shares closed 8.1% down today after the video game holding company delayed the launch of its most-anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto VI, to November 2026.

It’s the second time TTWO has postponed that flagship title, originally scheduled for fall of 2025, raising concerns about the company’s ability to meet development commitments.

Following today’s decline, Take-Two stock is down more than 10% versus its October high.

Why This Take-Two Stock Price Decline Is Significant

The TTWO selloff on Nov. 7 is particularly significant since it has brought the stock dangerously close to its 200-day moving average (MA) – a key support that may determine its near-term trajectory.

If the company’s share price breached this technical support at around $228 next week, additional selling pressure from momentum-based investors could push them further down heading into 2026.

Meanwhile, options traders also seem to believe that Take-Two shares could tank to as low as $205 by mid-January.

According to Barchart, contracts expiring Nov. 21 have an implied move of 3.6%, signaling TTWO shares could break below their 200-day MA within the next two weeks.

TTWO Shares Valuation Disproportionately Depends on GTA VI

Also on Friday, Take-Two delivered impressive second-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street estimates with net bookings coming in up a whopping 33% on a year-over-year basis.

Strong performance from the likes of NBA 2K26 and GTA Online also made the management lift its net bookings guidance for the full-year to $6.45 billion from the previous $6.15 billion tops.

However, the company’s robust financials were completely overshadowed by concerns of delayed revenue from its most important franchise, reinforcing concentration risk.

It confirmed that much of TTWO stock’s valuation depends solely on the launch of that single title which amplifies volatility and magnifies market reactions to any perceived setbacks.

Take-Two Remains a ‘Buy’ Among Wall Street Firms

Despite yet another GTA VI delay, Wall Street remains bullish on Take-Two stock.