Hogs Look to Round Out the Week After Softer Trade

Lean hog futures posted 95 cent to $1.62 losses on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday afternoon was reported at $84.31, down $1.69 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 4 cents on November 4 at $90.86.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was down 26 cents to $97.18 per cwt. The belly primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 477,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 1.951 million head. That is 10,000 head above last week and 3,396 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $78.975, down $1.625,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $79.825, down $1.150

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $83.900, down $0.975,