Hogs Slipping Lower on Thursday

Lean hog futures are trading with losses of 65 cents to $1.12. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday morning was reported at $84.67, up down $1.72 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 4 cents on November 4 at $90.86.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down 20 cents to $97.34 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 493,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 1.474 million head. That is 10,000 head above last week and 14,485 head above the same week last year.
Dec 25 Hogs are at $79.475, down $1.125,
Feb 26 Hogs are at $80.200, down $0.775
Apr 26 Hogs is at $84.225, down $0.650,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.