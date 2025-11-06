Hogs Slipping Lower on Thursday

Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures are trading with losses of 65 cents to $1.12. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday morning was reported at $84.67, up down $1.72 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 4 cents on November 4 at $90.86.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down 20 cents to $97.34 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 493,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 1.474 million head. That is 10,000 head above last week and 14,485 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $79.475, down $1.125,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $80.200, down $0.775