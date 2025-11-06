Barchart.com
Hogs Slipping Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Lean hog futures are trading with losses of 65 cents to $1.12. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday morning was reported at $84.67, up down $1.72 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 4 cents on November 4 at $90.86. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down 20 cents to $97.34 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 493,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 1.474 million head. That is 10,000 head above last week and 14,485 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $79.475, down $1.125,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $80.200, down $0.775

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $84.225, down $0.650,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 79.825 -1.150 -1.42%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 78.975s -1.625 -2.02%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 83.900s -0.975 -1.15%
Lean Hogs

