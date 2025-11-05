Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Pop in Lemonade Stock Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Lemonade (LMND) shares rallied more than 30% this morning after the artificial intelligence (AI) powered insurance firm reported better-than-expected earnings for its third financial quarter.

More importantly, the management’s guidance for Q4 revenue also topped expectations, signaling continued momentum through the remainder of 2025. 

Following the post-earnings rally, Lemonade stock is trading at more than triple its price in early April. 

A graph on a white background AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Is Lemonade Stock a ‘Buy’ After Q3 Earnings?

Lemonade’s improving unit economics make an even stronger investment case for the New York-headquartered insurance firm. 

The company’s net loss ratio, a key measure of underwriting efficiency, dropped to 64%, marking a dramatic improvement from 81% a year ago. 

This signals Lemonade’s AI-driven claims infrastructure is finally maturing, benefiting from years of data refinement and real-world feedback. 

With lower claims costs and smarter automation, profitability seems to be inching closer to reality. If this trend holds, LMND stock’s post-earnings surge may reflect more than short-term hype – it could be pricing in a structural shift.

What Could Drive LMND Shares Higher in 2026?

In Q3, Lemonade’s in-force premium and customer count outpaced a modest 5% bump in premium per customer, indicating growth is being driven by organic customer traction, not just price hikes.

LMND shares are worth owning at current levels also because management remains committed to expansion. 

The company’s auto insurance offering is steadily penetrating new U.S. markets while its renter and homeowner policies continue to gain ground across Western Europe. 

From a technical perspective, Lemonade shares are trading handily above major moving averages (50-day, 100-day, 200-day), reinforcing that bulls remain in fully in control. 

Finally, its price-sales (P/S) multiple of a little under 9x isn’t particularly alarming given Lemonade is basically an AI stock

What’s the Consensus Rating on Lemonade?

Heading into the earnings release, Wall Street analysts had a consensus “Hold” rating on Lemonade stock with price targets going as high as $60.

However, it’s reasonable to assume that some of them will choose to lift their estimates on LMND shares following the company’s blockbuster quarterly report.  

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LMND 79.00 +20.34 +34.67%
Lemonade Inc

Most Popular News

A concept image for blue-chip stocks by zimmytws via Shutterstock 1
META vs. MSFT: Which Is the Better Stock to Buy for the Next 10 Years?
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 2
Beyond Meat Just Delayed Its Earnings Release. Should You Jump Ship in BYND Stock Now?
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Plunge on Valuation Concerns
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Will SoFi Stock Keep Climbing or Is It Due for a Pullback After a 181% Gain?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot