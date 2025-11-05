Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Blackstone Stock Will Climb or Sink?

New York-based Blackstone Inc. (BX) is an alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. Valued at $106.5 billion by market cap, the company typically invests in early-stage, seed, middle-market, mature, late-stage, and later-stage companies, and also provides capital markets services.

Shares of this leading alternative platform have notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. BX has declined 14.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 18.5%. In 2025, BX stock is down 17.2%, compared to the SPX’s 15.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, BX’s underperformance looks less pronounced compared to the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 13.3% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 8.5% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit dip over the same time frame.

On Oct. 23, BX shares closed down more than 4% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.52 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.21. The company’s revenue stood at $3.1 billion, down 15.7% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BX’s EPS to grow 14.9% to $5.33 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering BX stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 12 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 24, TD Cowen kept a “Buy” rating on BX and lowered the price target to $205, implying a potential upside of 43.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $178.76 represents a 25.1% premium to BX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $215 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 50.5%.