1 Trade to Play Sticky Inflation and Powell’s Fed Rate Cut Warning Now

March U.S. Treasury note (ZNH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March U.S. Treasury note futures that prices are trending down. A minor bear flag pattern has also formed on the daily bar chart. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. The bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, last week’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting leaned hawkish on U.S. monetary policy as Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that U.S. interest rates may not come down farther, after last week’s 0.25% rate cut. Also, U.S. inflation is not considered really problematic, but it’s also “sticky,” and still above the Fed’s target. These are bearish elements for U.S. Treasury prices.

A move in March T-Note futures below chart support at last week’s low of 112.14.0 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 111.00.0, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 113.00.0.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

