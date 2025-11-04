Barchart.com
1 Trade to Play Sticky Inflation and Powell's Fed Rate Cut Warning Now

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - 1 hour ago

March U.S. Treasury note (ZNH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March U.S. Treasury note futures that prices are trending down. A minor bear flag pattern has also formed on the daily bar chart. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. The bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, last week’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting leaned hawkish on U.S. monetary policy as Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that U.S. interest rates may not come down farther, after last week’s 0.25% rate cut. Also, U.S. inflation is not considered really problematic, but it’s also “sticky,” and still above the Fed’s target. These are bearish elements for U.S. Treasury prices.

A move in March T-Note futures below chart support at last week’s low of 112.14.0 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 111.00.0, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 113.00.0.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

