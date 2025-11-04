Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Mosaic Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Mosaic Company phone with green background -by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Mosaic Company phone with green background -by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

The Mosaic Company (MOS), headquartered in Tampa, Florida, manufactures and distributes concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Valued at $8.7 billion by market cap, the company owns and operates mines that produce key agricultural products like diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate, as well as manufactures phosphate-based animal feed additives under the Biofos and Nexfos brands.

Shares of this leading producer of concentrated phosphate and potash have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MOS has gained 1.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 19.6%. In 2025, MOS stock is up 10.9%, compared to the SPX’s 16.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, MOS’ underperformance is also apparent compared to VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO). The exchange-traded fund has declined marginally over the past year. However, MOS’ returns on a YTD basis slightly outshine the ETF’s 10.7% gains over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 5, MOS reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed down more than 13% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.51 missed Wall Street expectations of $0.67. The company’s revenue was $3 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $3.1 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expected MOS’ EPS to grow 48% to $2.93 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 17 analysts covering MOS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, and eight “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and one analyst recommending a “Moderate Buy.”

On Oct. 22, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) kept an “Outperform” rating on MOS and lowered the price target to $40, implying a potential upside of 46.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $38.38 represents a 40.8% premium to MOS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $48 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 76.1%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MOS 26.75 -0.51 -1.87%
Mosaic Company
$SPX 6,851.97 +11.77 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
OPY 67.03 -2.73 -3.91%
Oppenheimer Holdings
MOO 71.39 -0.01 -0.01%
Vaneck Agribusiness ETF

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Semiconductor by Sach336699 via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Is Becoming an AI Company. That Means Earnings on November 5 Could Supercharge QCOM Stock.
A concept image showing binary code with the ERROR message_ Image by Danich Marmai via Shutterstock_ 3
Nvidia Just Revealed a New Partnership with Palantir. Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy?
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 4
'Aggressive' Spending Spooks Meta Platforms Investors. Should You Buy the Dip in META Stock?
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Robinhood Stock Will Climb or Sink?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot