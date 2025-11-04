Do Wall Street Analysts Like Mosaic Stock?

The Mosaic Company (MOS), headquartered in Tampa, Florida, manufactures and distributes concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Valued at $8.7 billion by market cap, the company owns and operates mines that produce key agricultural products like diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate, as well as manufactures phosphate-based animal feed additives under the Biofos and Nexfos brands.

Shares of this leading producer of concentrated phosphate and potash have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MOS has gained 1.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 19.6%. In 2025, MOS stock is up 10.9%, compared to the SPX’s 16.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, MOS’ underperformance is also apparent compared to VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO). The exchange-traded fund has declined marginally over the past year. However, MOS’ returns on a YTD basis slightly outshine the ETF’s 10.7% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 5, MOS reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed down more than 13% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.51 missed Wall Street expectations of $0.67. The company’s revenue was $3 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $3.1 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expected MOS’ EPS to grow 48% to $2.93 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 17 analysts covering MOS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and one analyst recommending a “Moderate Buy.”

On Oct. 22, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) kept an “Outperform” rating on MOS and lowered the price target to $40, implying a potential upside of 46.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $38.38 represents a 40.8% premium to MOS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $48 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 76.1%.