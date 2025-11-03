Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

The Future Is Now as This New Drone ETF Takes Flight

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Drone flying by Pexels via Pixabay
Drone flying by Pexels via Pixabay

Oh, I could drone on about the excessive number of quirky, fad exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have hit the market this year. But in the case of the brand-new Rex Drone ETF (DRNZ), which started trading on Oct. 29, I do not see another tired excuse to own Magnificent 7 stocks

I see instead an ETF that actually does what it says it does. And in doing so, truly targets a market niche that to date is not dominated by the likes of trillion-dollar companies.

Here’s how DRNZ describes itself:

The REX Drone ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to companies driving growth in both defense and commercial drone applications. Unlike traditional aerospace or defense ETFs, this fund offers a dedicated focus on drones and UAVs, capturing the rapidly expanding use cases that span military reconnaissance, commercial delivery, agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and AI-enabled industrial automation.

In a lot of professional sports, they say “it’s a copycat league,” but this is not the case here. That might change, but for now, DRNZ is focusing on companies besides the “usual suspects” in drone land. While Palantir (PLTR) is the dominant drone-related stock in terms of market size, it debuts in DRNZ at just a 3% position size. 

As an index ETF, DRNZ is not managed based on what people think. Instead, it is based on the VettaFi Drone Index, and the stocks are revisited for possible index composition changes (“reconstituted”) quarterly. 

That’s also when the existing holdings are rebalanced back to their index weights. So in between rebalancing dates, a stock can fly high, and temporarily take up a big portion of fund assets.

How Focused on Drones Is DRNZ? 

DRNZ just introduced itself to the market, but it is one of a small set of drone-focused ETFs coming to a mobile trading app near you. 

The fund’s stock holdings are divided into two tiers. Those companies which are drone pure-plays, and those which are, shall we say, “drone-ish.” The former category makes up at least 80% of DRNZ, and the companies within that segment of the portfolio have at least half of their assets, revenues, or profits derived from the drone business. 

There are no direct competitors to DRNZ with past performance records. However, we can at least proxy this niche to aerospace and defense industry ETFs. The one that at first glance seems to be the closest fit is the S&P Aerospace & Defense SPDR (XAR). It has been available for 14 years, long before drones were in the public eye. These stocks are growthy for sure, but they also are not cheap, at 32x trailing earnings. 

www.barchart.com

That’s not surprising when the industry has performed this well. That’s a double in 5 years, in this chart below.

www.barchart.com

May This Force Be With You

Whether you go back in time far enough to remember flying saucers on The Twilight Zone, Star Trek, Star Wars or just those strange UFOs flying around the shores of New Jersey not long ago, it is quite exciting to see that drone technology has reached the commercialization stage. 

With DRNZ and its new peer ETFs, investors and traders now have the ability to take that enthusiasm and determine if they want to own a basket of such stocks, rather than trying to select winners individually. 


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XAR 247.48 -1.07 -0.43%
S&P Aerospace & Defense SPDR
DRNZ 23.67 -0.36 -1.50%
Rex Drone ETF
PLTR 208.43 +7.96 +3.97%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Semiconductor by Sach336699 via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Is Becoming an AI Company. That Means Earnings on November 5 Could Supercharge QCOM Stock.
A concept image showing binary code with the ERROR message_ Image by Danich Marmai via Shutterstock_ 3
Nvidia Just Revealed a New Partnership with Palantir. Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy?
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 4
'Aggressive' Spending Spooks Meta Platforms Investors. Should You Buy the Dip in META Stock?
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Robinhood Stock Will Climb or Sink?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot