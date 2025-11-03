Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Rare Earth Mining Stocks Are Taking Over Wall Street. Here’s 1 ETF to Buy to Profit.

Ian Cooper - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A concept image showing a periodic table for rare earth metals by William Potter via Shutterstock
A concept image showing a periodic table for rare earth metals by William Potter via Shutterstock

Rare earth stocks are back in the spotlight.

In fact, thanks to the latest U.S.-China trade war blows, China lobbed threats to restrict rare earth exports, which are critical for smartphones, computers, televisions, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries, computer chips, defense equipment, semiconductors, and digital cameras, to name just a few products. 

They’re also critical for advanced weapons, including fighter jets, submarines, and missiles. Also, without rare earths, the world can’t even produce the millions of electric vehicles government leaders want on the roads. So, when China, which dominates the rare earth market, threatened to choke supply, related stocks exploded. 

 U.S. Rare Earth Stocks, Like MP Materials, Soared 52% on the Threat

Look at MP Materials (MP), for example.

Since China’s threat, MP rallied from about $66 a share to $100.25. Even USA Rare Earth (USAR) rallied from about $17.30 to a high of about $44 a share. It would also help explain why the Global X Lithium ETF (LIT) ran from about $54 to to a 52-week high above $62. 

Remember, MP Materials operates a rare earth mine in Mountain Pass, California. USA Rare Earth is focused on manufacturing rare earths in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and its Round Top deposit in West Texas.

Granted, related rare earth stocks cooled off ahead of President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting on Thursday, Oct. 30. As expected, China agreed to delay rare earth export restrictions. In addition, Trump inked an agreement with Japan to help secure raw and processed critical minerals. There are also rare earth deals in place with Australia, Malaysia, and Thailand, which were done to help diminish China’s rare earth dominance.

Rare Earth Mine Production Is Still Limited Outside of China

Eventually, those deals may be a challenge to China. But it could take 15 to 20 years.

According to Goldman Sachs, rare earth mine development could take a decade to develop, as noted by CNBC. That’s a real problem when China controls 69% of the rare earth mining market share, 92% of refining market share, and 98% of magnet manufacturing. Until China is knocked off its rare earth pedestal, the world will continue to depend on China. 

And sure, we have companies like MP Materials attempting to break its dominance. But with its plans to produce about 10,000 metric tons of magnets a year, it won’t be enough to meet the U.S. total demand of 50,000, as noted by Barron’s. Other companies, like USA Rare Earth, haven’t even started production yet. So, we’re already behind the eight ball.

To trade the rare earth story, investors can always invest in MP Materials and USA Rare Earth.

For Broader Exposure to Rare Earths, Invest in ETFs

However, if you want broader exposure to rare earth at a lower cost, you may want to consider ETFs such as the Global X Lithium ETF.

www.barchart.com

At $61.50 a share with an expense ratio of 0.75%, or $75 on an initial $10,000 investment, the LIT ETF offers exposure to companies that make up the lithium supply channel, including Albemarle (ALB), Ganfeng Lithium (GNENY), Sociedad Quimica y Mineral de China (SQM), and Lithium Americas (LAC)

Since bottoming out in April at around $33 a share, the LIT ETF rallied to a high of $62.38 on Oct. 30. From here, we’d like to see it initially test $70 a share. 


On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MP 58.35 -4.74 -7.51%
MP Materials Corp
GNENY 6.3400 -0.6600 -9.43%
Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. Ltd
LIT 61.44 -0.88 -1.41%
GX Lithium & Battery Tech ETF
ALB 95.89 -2.34 -2.38%
Albemarle Corp
USAR 16.73 -2.72 -13.98%
USA Rare Earth Inc
SQM 48.53 -0.46 -0.94%
Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. ADR
LAC 5.13 -0.37 -6.73%
Lithium Americas Corp

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Semiconductor by Sach336699 via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Is Becoming an AI Company. That Means Earnings on November 5 Could Supercharge QCOM Stock.
A concept image showing binary code with the ERROR message_ Image by Danich Marmai via Shutterstock_ 3
Nvidia Just Revealed a New Partnership with Palantir. Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy?
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 4
'Aggressive' Spending Spooks Meta Platforms Investors. Should You Buy the Dip in META Stock?
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Robinhood Stock Will Climb or Sink?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot