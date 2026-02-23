Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Mettler-Toledo Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc_ logo and phone -by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. Valued at $28 billion by market cap, the company also supplies several related analytical and measurement technologies.

Shares of this leading precision instruments supplier have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MTD has gained 5.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13%. In 2026, MTD stock is down 1.2%, compared to the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MTD’s outperformance is apparent compared to the First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 3% over the past year. Moreover, MTD’s dip on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1.4% losses over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, MTD shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $13.36 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $12.76. The company’s revenue was $1.13 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.10 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $46.05 to $46.70.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect MTD’s EPS to grow 8.7% to $46.46 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering MTD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 10, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Kallum Titchmarsh maintained a “Hold” rating on MTD and set a price target of $1,475, implying a potential upside of 7.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $1,513.69 represents a 9.9% premium to MTD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $1,700 suggests an upside potential of 23.4%.