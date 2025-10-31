Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Getty Images Just Struck a Deal with Perplexity AI. Should You Buy GETY Stock Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 1 hour ago
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

Getty Images (GETY) shares opened more than 50% higher today after the stock images supplier inked a long-term licensing deal with Perplexity AI, a fast-growing tech startup based in California.

Under the terms of the agreement, Perplexity will integrate GETY’s broad library of creative and editorial imagery into its AI-powered search platform that currently processes roughly 150 million queries weekly. 

Getty Images stock, however, failed at retaining the aforementioned gains and, in fact, ended down slightly on Friday. Year-to-date, it’s down about 8.5% at the time of writing. 

A graph with lines and text AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Significance of Perplexity Deal for Getty Images Stock

The Perplexity partnership places strong emphasis on proper content attribution and creator recognition, potentially alleviating growing concerns about AI platforms using copyrighted content without proper compensation or attribution. 

It positions GETY stock at the intersection of traditional visual content licensing and emerging AI technology. 

Getty Images shares soared today mostly because this agreement could create new revenue stream for the NYSE-listed firm while also establishing ethical standards for future artificial intelligence content partnerships.

According to Nick Unsworth – the company’s VP of strategic development – “partnerships such as this support AI platforms to increase quality and accuracy of information delivered to consumers.”

Why GETY Shares Aren’t Particularly Attractive to Own

While the Perplexity news sure is positive for GETY shares, the company’s fundamentals warrant caution. 

Getty Images continues to operate at a loss and maintains negative profit margins, which indicate persistent challenges in monetizing its vast content library. 

More importantly, the Seattle-headquartered firm is vulnerable to extreme volatility since it’s a penny stock

Historically, Getty Images stock has tanked about 5% in November and over 4% in December, which hardly encourages an investment in it heading into 2026. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Getty Images

Despite aforementioned concerns, Wall Street analysts remain positive on Getty Images shares for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on GETY stock currently sits at “Moderate Buy” with a mean target of $4.12 indicating more than 100% upside from here. 

A screenshot of a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com
This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GETY 1.88 -0.13 -6.47%
Getty Images Holdings Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 2
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Ashes to Alpha: Adobe’s (ADBE) Implosion Offers an Opportunity for a Rebound
Facebook on iPhone by Timothy Bennett via Unsplash 4
Meta Stock Falls Below $700 as Mark Zuckerberg Doubles Down on AI Spending: Time to Buy the Dip?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 5
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot