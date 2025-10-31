Barchart.com
Hogs Trading Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 55 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Lean hog futures ware showing mixed trade on Friday, with contracts 42 cents higher to 30 cents lower in the nearbys.  USDA’s national base hog price from Friday morning was reported at $85.41, up 67 cents from the Thursday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 33 cents on October 29 at $91.83.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up $2.58 cents to $102.86 per cwt. The rib, ham, and belly were the primals reported lower, with the loin (+$6.24), butt (+$8.40), and picnic (+$5.63) all reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 483,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.947 million head. That is down 1,000 head from last week and 4,939 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $81.250, up $0.425,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $82.100, up $0.000

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $85.950, down $0.150,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 82.425 +0.325 +0.40%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 81.250 +0.425 +0.53%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 86.200 +0.100 +0.12%
Lean Hogs

