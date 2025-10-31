Hogs Trading Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures ware showing mixed trade on Friday, with contracts 42 cents higher to 30 cents lower in the nearbys. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday morning was reported at $85.41, up 67 cents from the Thursday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 33 cents on October 29 at $91.83.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up $2.58 cents to $102.86 per cwt. The rib, ham, and belly were the primals reported lower, with the loin (+$6.24), butt (+$8.40), and picnic (+$5.63) all reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 483,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.947 million head. That is down 1,000 head from last week and 4,939 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $81.250, up $0.425,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $82.100, up $0.000