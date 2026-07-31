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Corn Falling on Friday as Traders Close Out July

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319

Corn futures are falling with the rest of the grains on Friday, with contracts down to 6 to 8 cents at midday. Spillover from wheat, rains, and month end pressure is a factor. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 8 1/4 cents at $4.08 1/4.

Rain fell in parts of NE, the Dakotas, and MN overnight. The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of MO, WI, IA, IL, IN and OH, mainly in the next day or so.

Export Sales data has old crop corn sales at 86.975 MMT, which is 103% of the USDA number and ahead of the last few years’ pace. Accumulated shipments are 76.373 MMT, or 90% of the USDA export projection. New crop corn sales are now just 0.1% above the same period last year at 8.624 MMT. 

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.38 3/4, down 7 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.08 1/1, down 8 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.61 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 27 Corn is at $4.77 1/2, down 7 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.10 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 464-0 -4-4 -0.96%
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ZCZ26 464-0 -4-4 -0.96%
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ZCU26 440-6 -5-0 -1.12%
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ZCPZ26US.CM 4.2743 -0.0603 -1.39%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0998 -0.0616 -1.48%
US Corn Price Idx

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