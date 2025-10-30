Chevron Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Chevron Corporation (CVX), headquartered in Houston, Texas, integrates energy and chemicals operations. With a market cap of $266.3 billion, the company produces and transports crude oil and natural gas, and refines, markets, and distributes fuels worldwide.

Shares of this oil giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CVX has gained 4.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 18.1%. In 2025, CVX stock is up 7.1%, compared to the SPX’s 17.2% gains on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CVX’s outperformance is apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 3.1% over the past year. Moreover, CVX’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 4.5% dip over the same time frame.

On Aug. 1, CVX shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.77 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.70. The company’s revenue was $44.8 billion, missing Wall Street's $47.1 billion forecast.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CVX’s EPS to decline 28.6% to $7.18 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 27 analysts covering CVX stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 28, Betty Jiang from Barclays PLC (BCS) maintained a “Hold” rating on CVX with a price target of $158, implying a potential upside of 1.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $170.31 represents a 9.8% premium to CVX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $197 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 27%.