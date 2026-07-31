Microsoft Eases AI Spending Concerns, Giving MSFT Stock More Room to Rally

Microsoft (MSFT) stock jumped 15.51% on July 30 after the company delivered a stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, easing investor concerns about its massive AI investments. While the software giant comfortably beat Wall Street's expectations for both revenue and earnings, the biggest catalyst was the accelerating growth of its Azure cloud business.

For much of this year, Microsoft shares faced pressure as investors questioned whether the company's aggressive AI-related capital expenditures would generate sufficient returns. The elevated spending weighed on margins and free cash flow, raising doubts about how quickly those investments would translate into meaningful revenue and profits.

The latest results suggest the payoff may already be underway. Azure revenue growth accelerated during the fourth quarter, and management sees continued momentum in the business in the quarters ahead. The improving cloud growth trajectory indicates rising demand for Microsoft's AI-powered services and provides greater confidence that its infrastructure investments are translating into meaningful business gains.

Another encouraging development was the continued strength of Microsoft Copilot, which is seeing growing enterprise adoption and strengthening the company's long-term AI strategy.

With Azure growth reaccelerating, Copilot gaining traction, and AI investments beginning to deliver tangible returns, investor sentiment toward MSFT stock has improved.

Azure and Copilot Are Supercharging Microsoft's Growth

Microsoft's AI investments are beginning to translate into stronger financial performance. Fiscal 2026 revenue climbed to more than $331 billion, with growth accelerating to 18%, as demand remained solid across Azure and Microsoft's expanding portfolio of AI-powered products.

Microsoft’s revenue increased 18% year-over-year (YoY) to $90 billion in the fourth quarter. Cloud generated $59.3 billion in revenue, growing 27%. Azure and other cloud services revenue growth rate accelerated to 43%, up from 40% in the previous quarter. For the full fiscal year, Microsoft Cloud revenue exceeded $214 billion, with nearly 90% generated from customers outside Frontier Model companies, highlighting broad-based enterprise demand rather than reliance on a handful of AI developers.

AI adoption is also strengthening Microsoft's software business. Thanks to the ongoing strength, Copilot paid seat additions more than doubled sequentially, pushing total paid seats above 30 million. Higher adoption of premium offerings, including Copilot, Microsoft 365 E5, and the early rollout of E7, also contributed to higher average revenue per user (ARPU), reflecting customers' willingness to pay for AI-enhanced productivity tools.

Another indicator of sustained demand is Microsoft's expanding contracted revenue. Commercial remaining performance obligation (RPO) rose 84% YoY to $678 billion. Importantly, all the sequential increase came from customers outside Frontier Model companies, while RPO, excluding OpenAI, still increased by 25%.

Looking ahead, Microsoft’s growth is likely to accelerate. The Intelligent Cloud segment is projected to generate $40.95 billion to $41.25 billion in first-quarter revenue, representing approximately 33% to 34% growth. Azure revenue is expected to increase by about 45% in constant currency, implying another sequential acceleration. Management expects Azure growth to accelerate during the first half of fiscal 2027, while enterprise adoption of Copilot is likely to remain a meaningful growth driver.

Microsoft also plans to increase capital expenditures again in fiscal 2027 to expand AI infrastructure and meet rising customer demand. While the higher investment level may continue to pressure gross margins, the company's accelerating revenue growth helps alleviate investor concerns about the pace of AI-related capital expenditures. As AI workloads continue to scale and Copilot adoption expands across Microsoft's ecosystem, these investments appear increasingly positioned to generate attractive long-term returns.

The Bottom Line on MSFT Stock

Microsoft's fourth quarter financial performance strengthens the view that its aggressive AI strategy is beginning to generate meaningful financial returns. Accelerating Azure growth, expanding Copilot adoption, and a record commercial backlog suggest that AI investments are evolving from a near-term margin headwind into a durable growth catalyst.

While elevated capital spending may continue to weigh on profitability in the short run, improving execution and stronger cloud momentum support a more constructive outlook for Microsoft, leaving the stock well-positioned for further upside as AI monetization accelerates.

Wall Street remains bullish on MSFT stock. The vast majority of analysts recommend a “Strong Buy” for Microsoft, with an average price target of $543.08, implying an over 20% upside from its recent closing price of $451.10.