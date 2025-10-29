Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Warner Bros. Discovery Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Warner Bros_ Discovery Inc laptop by- Daniel Constante via Shutterstock
Warner Bros_ Discovery Inc laptop by- Daniel Constante via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $52.1 billion, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is a global media and entertainment company. The New York-based company operates a diverse portfolio of iconic content and brands, spanning film, television, streaming, and sports. Its assets include Warner Bros. Studios, HBO and HBO Max, CNN, Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Cartoon Network, and DC Entertainment, among others.

Shares of the global entertainment powerhouse have put on a blockbuster performance over the past year. WBD has jumped 175.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 18.3%. The momentum carried into 2025, with the stock surging 98.6% year-to-date, easily topping the SPX’s 17.2% climb.

Even when compared with industry peers, WBD stands out. While the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJgained about 19.3% over the past year and 13% in 2025, it still trails WBD’s explosive rally. 

www.barchart.com

WBD shares are climbing as renewed takeover interest and a formal strategic review signal the potential for significant value creation. Reports of prospective bidders and management’s willingness to evaluate asset sales or a full acquisition have strengthened investor confidence in a premium outcome. On Oct. 21, WBD shares jumped 11% after the company announced it had begun reviewing strategic alternatives following unsolicited interest from multiple parties. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect WBD’s EPS to improve 108% to $0.04 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing the forecast in the other two. 

Among the 27 analysts covering WBD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buy,” and 15 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than it was one month ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 28, Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to “Buy” from “Hold,” citing the potential for a bidding war and management’s willingness to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value. Analyst Joseph Bonner highlighted the company’s valuable media assets, including HBO Max, its extensive film and TV library, and studio operations, and set a price target of $27.

While WBD currently trades above the mean price target of $19.30, the Street-high price target of $25 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 19.1%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PEJ 58.98 -1.10 -1.83%
Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Invesco ETF
$SPX 6,890.89 +15.73 +0.23%
S&P 500 Index
WBD 20.99 -0.05 -0.24%
Discovery Inc Series A

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 5
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot