Corn Weakness Spilling over to Friday Morning

Corn is trading with Friday AM losses of 2 to 3 cents. Futures closed with weakness on Thursday, as front months were down 2 to 3 ¼ cents, with deferreds fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher. Open interest suggested new short interest, rising 18,370 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 3/4 cents at $4.16 1/4.

Rain fell in parts of NE, the Dakotas, and MN overnight The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of MO, WI, IA, IL, IN and OH, mainly in the next day or so.

Export Sales data was out on Thursday morning, showing 362,916 MT in 2025/26 corn sales in the week of 7/23. That was a 3-week high and 6.5% above this week the year prior. Colombia was the buyer of 173,900 MT, with 129,800 MT sold to Mexico. Bookings for 2026/27 were seen at 1.062 MMT. That was a marketing year high but still 43.8% below the same week last year. Unknown destinations were the buyer of 425,500 MT, with Mexico purchasing 376,300 MT.

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.45 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.16 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.68 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Mar 27 Corn closed at $4.84 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.19 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,