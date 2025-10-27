Jacobs Solutions’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) is a global engineering and professional services firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With a market cap of $19.1 billion, it provides consulting, design, construction management, and technology-driven solutions across sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, water, energy transition, and advanced manufacturing.

J is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, Nov. 20, before the market opens. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $1.67 per share, up 21.9% from $1.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For the current year, analysts expect J to report an EPS of $6.05, up 14.6% year over year from $5.28 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in FY2026, the company’s EPS is expected to rise 15.2% annually to $6.97.

J stock has climbed 12.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 14.1% surge and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% uptick during the same time frame.

On Oct. 23, Jacobs Solutions shares rose 2% after the company secured a five-year contract extension as Program Management Consultant for the Don Young Port of Alaska Modernization Program, which is a multibillion-dollar initiative to rebuild the state’s primary cargo hub. Jacobs will continue overseeing planning, design, procurement, and construction to modernize the port’s vital infrastructure that serves 90% of Alaska’s population and supports national security and disaster recovery operations.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish about J’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four recommend a “Hold.” J’s average analyst price target of $164.50 indicates a potential upside of 3.1% from the current levels.