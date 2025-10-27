Jacobs Solutions’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) is a global engineering and professional services firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With a market cap of $19.1 billion, it provides consulting, design, construction management, and technology-driven solutions across sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, water, energy transition, and advanced manufacturing.
J is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, Nov. 20, before the market opens. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $1.67 per share, up 21.9% from $1.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.
For the current year, analysts expect J to report an EPS of $6.05, up 14.6% year over year from $5.28 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in FY2026, the company’s EPS is expected to rise 15.2% annually to $6.97.
J stock has climbed 12.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 14.1% surge and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% uptick during the same time frame.
On Oct. 23, Jacobs Solutions shares rose 2% after the company secured a five-year contract extension as Program Management Consultant for the Don Young Port of Alaska Modernization Program, which is a multibillion-dollar initiative to rebuild the state’s primary cargo hub. Jacobs will continue overseeing planning, design, procurement, and construction to modernize the port’s vital infrastructure that serves 90% of Alaska’s population and supports national security and disaster recovery operations.
Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish about J’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four recommend a “Hold.” J’s average analyst price target of $164.50 indicates a potential upside of 3.1% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.