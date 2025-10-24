How Much Higher Can Wheat Prices Go Now?

March soft red winter wheat (ZWH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March SRW wheat futures that upside price action this week has negated a downtrend. See too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is now in a bullish posture, as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, wheat futures have rallied this week in part on rumors of potential Chinese buying of U.S. wheat. Gains in corn (ZCZ25) and wheat futures prices this week are also friendly for wheat markets. Big gains in the crude oil (CLZ25) market this week are also a bullish “outside-market” element for the grain markets.

A move in March SRW wheat futures above chart resistance at $5.30 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $5.80, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at the contract low of $5.08 ½.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):