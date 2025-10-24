What to Expect From News Corporation's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

News Corporation (NWS), headquartered in New York, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services worldwide. Valued at $17 billion by market cap, the company delivers news, financial insights, entertainment, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video content through influential publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Times, New York Post, MarketWatch, and more. The global media and information services leader is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NWS to report a profit of $0.16 per share on a diluted basis, down 23.8% from $0.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect NWS to report EPS of $0.79, down 11.2% from $0.89 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 20.3% from the year-ago quarter to $0.95 in fiscal 2027.

NWS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 27.6% uptick over the same time frame.

On Aug. 5, NWS shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue stood at $2.1 billion, up slightly year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $0.19, down 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NWS stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of four analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and one gives a “Hold.” NWS’ average analyst price target is $39.33, indicating a notable potential upside of 30.5% from the current levels.