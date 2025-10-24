Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From News Corporation's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 10 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

News Corporation (NWS), headquartered in New York, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services worldwide. Valued at $17 billion by market cap, the company delivers news, financial insights, entertainment, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video content through influential publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Times, New York Post, MarketWatch, and more. The global media and information services leader is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NWS to report a profit of $0.16 per share on a diluted basis, down 23.8% from $0.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect NWS to report EPS of $0.79, down 11.2% from $0.89 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 20.3% from the year-ago quarter to $0.95 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

NWS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 27.6% uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 5, NWS shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue stood at $2.1 billion, up slightly year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $0.19, down 5% from the year-ago quarter. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NWS stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of four analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and one gives a “Hold.” NWS’ average analyst price target is $39.33, indicating a notable potential upside of 30.5% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,738.44 +39.04 +0.58%
S&P 500 Index
NWS 30.14 +0.28 +0.95%
News Corp Cl B
XLC 115.25 -0.39 -0.34%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 1
How to Ride Nvidia’s Next 70% Rally With One Smart Options Trade
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 2
Are Quantum Stocks a Bursting Bubble? Here’s What Our Top Chart Strategist is Watching Now
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Beyond Meat Stock Is Up 518% in the Past 5 Days. Barchart Options Data Tells Us BYND Could Be Headed Here Next.
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 4
Dear D-Wave Quantum Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 17
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
What to Expect From Alphabet’s Q3 2025 Earnings Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot