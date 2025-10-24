Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Easing Lower on Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 23 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash
cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash

Cotton prices are down 10 to 16 points to kick off Friday trade. Futures closed the Thursday session with contracts 25 to 33 point gains. Crude oil was up another $3.25/barrel, following increasing US sanctions on Russian oil companies and reports that Chinese buyers are limiting purchases. The US dollar index was up $0.037 to $98.710.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 832 bales sold with an average price of 64.10 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 10/22 at 75.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 22, with the certified stocks level at 17,552 bales. The AWP is still not being reported due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 64.07, up 33 points, currently down 16 points

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 65.67, up 25 points, currently down 15 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.92, up 27 points, currently down 15 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 65.49 -0.18 -0.27%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 63.92 -0.15 -0.23%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 1
How to Ride Nvidia’s Next 70% Rally With One Smart Options Trade
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 2
Are Quantum Stocks a Bursting Bubble? Here’s What Our Top Chart Strategist is Watching Now
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Beyond Meat Stock Is Up 518% in the Past 5 Days. Barchart Options Data Tells Us BYND Could Be Headed Here Next.
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 4
Dear D-Wave Quantum Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 17
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
What to Expect From Alphabet’s Q3 2025 Earnings Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot