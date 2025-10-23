Sugar Prices Settle Higher as Crude Oil Surges

March NY world sugar #11 (SBH26) on Thursday closed up +0.19 (+1.26%), and December London ICE white sugar #5 (SWZ25) closed up +3.30 (+0.76%).

Sugar prices settled higher on Thursday after a sharp rally in crude oil prices sparked short-covering in sugar futures. Crude oil (CLZ25) surged more than +5% on Thursday to a 2-week high, which benefits ethanol prices and could prompt the world's sugar mills to divert more cane crushing toward ethanol production rather than sugar, thus curbing sugar supplies.

Sugar prices have been under pressure over the past seven months, with NY sugar sliding to a new 4.5-year nearest-futures low on Wednesday and London sugar posting a 4.25-year low on Tuesday due to signs of higher sugar output in Brazil. Unica reported last Thursday that Brazil's Center-South sugar output in the second half of September rose by +10.8% y/y to 3.137 MT. Also, the percentage of sugarcane crushed for sugar by Brazil's sugar mills in the second half of September increased to 51.17% from 47.73% the same time last year. In addition, cumulative 2025-26 Center-South sugar output through September rose +0.8% y/y to 33.524 MMT.

The outlook for robust global sugar supplies is also weighing on prices. On Tuesday, consultant Datagro projected Brazil's Center-South 2026/27 sugar production will climb +3.9% y/y to a record 44 MMT. Last Monday, BMI Group projected a global 2025/26 sugar surplus of 10.5 MMT, and last Tuesday, Covrig Analytics projected a global 2025/25 sugar surplus of 4.1 MMT.

The outlook for higher sugar exports from India is negative for sugar prices, as abundant monsoon rains may produce a bumper sugar crop. On September 30, India's Meteorological Department reported that cumulative monsoon rainfall as of that date was 937.2 mm, 8% above normal, marking the strongest monsoon in five years. On June 2, India's National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories projected that India's 2025/26 sugar production would climb +19% y/y to 34.9 MMT, citing larger planted cane acreage. That would follow a -17.5% y/y decline in India's sugar production in 2024/25 to a 5-year low of 26.2 MMT, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

Another bearish factor for sugar was the recent assertion from sugar trader Sucden that India may divert 4 MMT of sugar to make ethanol in 2025/26, which is not enough to ease the country's sugar surplus and may prompt India's sugar mills to export as much as 4 MMT of sugar, above earlier expectations of 2 MMT. India is the world's second-largest producer of sugar.

The outlook for higher sugar production in Thailand is bearish for prices, after the Thai Sugar Millers Corp. on October 1 projected that Thailand's 2025/26 sugar crop will increase by +5% y/y to 10.5 MMT. On May 2, Thailand's Office of the Cane and Sugar Board reported that Thailand's 2024/25 sugar production rose +14% y/y to 10.00 MMT. Thailand is the world's third-largest sugar producer and the second-largest exporter.

On August 29, the International Sugar Organization (ISO) forecast a global sugar deficit for the 2025/26 season, marking the sixth consecutive year of deficits. ISO projects a global 2025/26 sugar deficit of -231,000 MT, down from the -4.88 MMT shortfall in 2024/25. ISO also projects 2025/26 global sugar production will rise by +3.3% y/y to 180.6 MMT, and 2025/26 global sugar consumption will increase +0.3% y/y to 180.8 MMT.

The USDA, in its bi-annual report released May 22, projected that global 2025/26 sugar production would climb +4.7% y/y to a record 189.318 MMT and that global 2025/26 human sugar consumption would increase +1.4% y/y to a record 177.921 MMT. The USDA also forecast that 2025/26 global sugar ending stocks would climb by +7.5% y/y to 41.188 MMT. The USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) predicted that Brazil's 2025/26 sugar production would rise by 2.3% y/y to a record 44.7 MMT. FAS also predicted that India's 2025/26 sugar production would increase by 25% y/y to 35.3 MMT, driven by favorable monsoon rains and increased sugar acreage. In addition, FAS predicted that Thailand's 2025/26 sugar production will increase by +2% y/y to 10.3 MMT.

