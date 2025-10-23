Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Analysts Just Flagged a $4 Billion Opportunity for Amazon. Should You Buy AMZN Stock Here?

Pathikrit Bose - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock
amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock

Analysts at the leading financial services firm, Morgan Stanley, sounded bullish about e-commerce giant Amazon's (AMZN) expansion of robotics to fulfill its orders. The firm forecasts annual savings of about $2-$4 billion for Amazon as it highlighted the company's plans to have about 40 next-generation robotics warehouses by 2027.

The firm also lauded the company's efforts in AI by stating that investors are “under-appreciating AMZN’s GenAI advances in its Retail business, with robotics-driven efficiencies near the top of the innovation list.”

Future Efficiencies to Be Driven by Robotics & AI

Morgan Stanley's assertions about efficiencies in Amazon's operations being driven by robotics and AI are certainly not unfounded. To that end, Amazon has rolled out more than 1 million robots across its operations and also unveiled DeepFleet, a fresh generative AI model tailored for its logistics. The company says this setup will sharpen robot teamwork throughout the fulfillment chain, shaving 10% off transit times and driving down overall expenses.

Beyond those gains, recent news reports highlight Amazon's blueprint to replace 600,000 positions with automation, all while aiming to double merchandise volume by 2033. It's reasonable to figure a good portion of those shifts will lean on robotic systems or AI-driven tools.

Then there is Zoox, Amazon's autonomous ride-share venture, the trailblazer in running a driverless operation with a custom robotaxi from the ground up. What sets Zoox apart is its from-scratch driverless blueprint with no steering wheel or pedals in sight, an interior where passengers face one another, and zero space carved out for a human operator. The vehicle even shifts direction seamlessly, front to back or vice versa.

On the surface, Zoox might look like it's squaring off against heavyweights such as Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Waymo or Tesla's (TSLA) upcoming Robotaxi play. Sure, the ride-hailing arena is ripe for grabs, but Amazon has a clear shot at repurposing it internally for last-mile deliveries, layering on yet another edge to its supply chain.

Thus, looking ahead, the overall pattern is straightforward: Amazon's robot fleet will keep expanding, with each iteration smarter than the last, causing the ripple effects on trimming costs to practically draw themselves.

Financials in “Prime” Health

The AWS outage may have caused many headlines, but in my recent piece, I have made the case that it was just a blip on the radar, as the company's myriad of businesses have resulted in its revenue and earnings growing at CAGRs of 15.80% and 39.90%, respectively, over the past five years.

However, price performance has been muted this year, as the AMZN stock is almost flat on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

www.barchart.com

Meanwhile, that has not stopped the $2.4 trillion market cap company from consistently topping Wall Street forecasts on earnings for more than two straight years, and the pattern held firm in the latest period with outperformance on both top- and bottom-line figures.

For the second quarter of 2025, net sales climbed to $167.7 billion, marking a solid 13% rise from the year before, a noteworthy achievement given the company's enormous footprint. AWS led the charge with a 17.5% surge to $30.9 billion. Meanwhile, North American revenue grew 11% to $100.1 billion, and the international arm posted even stronger 16% gains, reaching $36.8 billion.

On the profitability front, earnings per share advanced 33.3% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.68, handily clearing the expected $1.33. Looking ahead, management projected third-quarter net sales between $174.0 billion and $179.5 billion, putting the midpoint at an 11.2% annual increase.

Encouragingly, the balance sheet stayed robust too, with operating cash flow hitting $32.5 billion, up from $25.3 billion a year earlier. Overall, Amazon wrapped up the June quarter holding $57.7 billion in cash and carrying zero short-term debt.

Wall Street shares that optimism, penciling in forward revenue expansion of 10.77% and earnings growth of 37.83%, figures that dwarf the sector averages of 3.02% and 6.48%. The next earnings update, covering Q3, lands on Oct. 30.

Analyst Opinion on AMZN Stock

Thus, analysts have deemed AMZN stock a consensus “Strong Buy” with a mean target price of $267.30, which denotes an upside potential of about 23% from current levels. Out of 57 analysts covering the stock, 50 have a “Strong Buy” rating, six have a “Moderate Buy” rating, and one has a “Hold” rating.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Pathikrit Bose did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOG 255.19 +2.66 +1.05%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 254.20 +2.51 +1.00%
Alphabet Cl A
TSLA 443.26 +4.29 +0.98%
Tesla Inc
AMZN 220.34 +2.39 +1.10%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 1
Are Quantum Stocks a Bursting Bubble? Here’s What Our Top Chart Strategist is Watching Now
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
Beyond Meat Stock Is Up 518% in the Past 5 Days. Barchart Options Data Tells Us BYND Could Be Headed Here Next.
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 3
How to Ride Nvidia’s Next 70% Rally With One Smart Options Trade
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 4
Dear D-Wave Quantum Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 17
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
What to Expect From Alphabet’s Q3 2025 Earnings Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot