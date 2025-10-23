Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

China May Not Be Buying U.S. Soybeans, But Soybean Meal Is a Value Buy for Traders Here

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay

December soybean meal (ZMZ25) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for December soybean meal futures that prices are in a fledgling uptrend and have just hit a seven-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture, as the red MACD line is above the blue trigger line and both lines are trending up. 

Fundamentally, the global supply and demand balance for soybeans tilts in favor of the bulls, despite the U.S.-China trade row that has seen China avoid purchasing U.S. soybeans. Also, history shows that soybean meal prices below $300 a ton are a value-buying opportunity.

A move in December soybean meal futures above chart resistance at $291.00 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $315.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $280.00.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZMZ25 289.1 -0.9 -0.31%
Soybean Meal

Most Popular News

Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 1
Are Quantum Stocks a Bursting Bubble? Here’s What Our Top Chart Strategist is Watching Now
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
Beyond Meat Stock Is Up 518% in the Past 5 Days. Barchart Options Data Tells Us BYND Could Be Headed Here Next.
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 3
How to Ride Nvidia’s Next 70% Rally With One Smart Options Trade
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 4
Dear D-Wave Quantum Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 17
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
What to Expect From Alphabet’s Q3 2025 Earnings Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot