China May Not Be Buying U.S. Soybeans, But Soybean Meal Is a Value Buy for Traders Here

December soybean meal (ZMZ25) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for December soybean meal futures that prices are in a fledgling uptrend and have just hit a seven-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture, as the red MACD line is above the blue trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, the global supply and demand balance for soybeans tilts in favor of the bulls, despite the U.S.-China trade row that has seen China avoid purchasing U.S. soybeans. Also, history shows that soybean meal prices below $300 a ton are a value-buying opportunity.

A move in December soybean meal futures above chart resistance at $291.00 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $315.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $280.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

