Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Mettler-Toledo's Report

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. Valued at $28.5 billion by market cap, the company also supplies several related analytical and measurement technologies. The leading precision instruments supplier is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MTD to report a profit of $10.62 per share on a diluted basis, up 4% from $10.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect MTD to report EPS of $42.01, up 2.2% from $41.11 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.4% year over year to $45.96 in fiscal 2026.

MTD stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 2.2% during this period. However, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 3.4% dip over the same time frame.

On Jul. 31, MTD shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $10.09 topped Wall Street expectations of $9.58. The company’s revenue was $983.2 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $957.6 million. MTD expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $42.10 to $42.60.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MTD stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” While MTD currently trades above its mean price target of $1,351.50, the Street-high price target of $1,600 suggests an upside potential of 15.8%.