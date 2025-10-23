EOG Resources Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Houston, Texas-based EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. With a market cap of approximately $57.9 billion, EOG Resources’ operations span the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and internationally.
The energy sector giant is gearing up to announce its third-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, Nov. 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect EOG to report an adjusted profit of $2.43 per share, down 15.9% from $2.89 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On a positive note, the company has surpassed Street’s bottom-line projections in each of the past four quarters.
For the full fiscal 2025, EOG is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $10.02, down 13.8% from $11.62 reported in 2024. While in 2026, its adjusted earnings are expected to grow 4.3% year-over-year to $10.45 per share.
EOG stock prices have plunged 15.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 2.8% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.5% returns during the same time frame.
EOG Resources’ stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q2 results on Aug. 7. The company’s Oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production remained above guidance midpoints. Its overall topline for the quarter dropped 9.1% year-over-year to $5.5 billion, but surpassed the Street’s expectations by 30 bps. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS declined 26.6% year-over-year to $2.32, but exceeded the consensus estimates by almost 5%.
The consensus opinion on EOG remains cautiously optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of 32 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 12 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and 18 “Holds.” Its mean price target of $138.97 represents a 30.8% premium to current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.