Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Netflix Drops Post Q3 Earnings. Is NFLX Stock Trading at a Bargain?

Amit Singh - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash

Netflix (NFLX) just released its third-quarter earnings report, and the market’s reaction was negative. NFLX stock is down more than 9% in intraday trading after results came in below expectations. 

Netflix continued to grow its paid memberships. Moreover, it benefited from higher subscription prices and expanding ad-supported plans. These efforts have been key drivers of revenue growth as the streaming platform seeks to diversify its income streams amid intensifying competition.

However, Netflix posted earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter, missing both analysts’ forecasts of $6.89 and its internal projection of $6.87. The shortfall stemmed largely from expenses related to a dispute with Brazilian tax authorities over non-income tax assessments. These costs dragged on the company’s operating margin and ultimately dented its bottom line.

Notably, Netflix doesn’t expect this dispute to have a material impact on its future financials. So, is the post-earnings drop in NFLX stock a buying opportunity?

www.barchart.com

Netflix’s Underlying Fundamentals Remain Solid

Netflix’s earnings may have fallen short of Wall Street’s expectations in its third quarter, but the company’s core business remains strong. It continues to expand its global membership base, with advertising revenue accelerating as its ad-supported tier gains traction. At the same time, Netflix’s global content strategy, built on a rich mix of series, films, and games, is paying off, driving engagement and subscriber retention.

Viewership numbers highlight this strength. Subscribers collectively streamed more than 95 billion hours of content during the first half of the year. Moreover, engagement remained strong in the third quarter as new seasons of popular shows and fresh releases captured audiences’ attention worldwide.

Looking ahead, Netflix’s lineup for the fourth quarter looks promising. With a solid slate of anticipated titles, the company is well-positioned to keep existing members engaged while enticing new subscribers to join. This momentum should help sustain Netflix’s growth trajectory heading into 2026.

In addition to its core programming, Netflix is venturing deeper into live events, a strategic move aimed at expanding engagement opportunities. The platform will stream high-profile attractions such as NFL Christmas Day games and the Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis boxing match. Such significant events attract mass audiences, supporting its ad revenue. 

Netflix is monetizing its subscriber base well. The company’s recent price increase has driven its top line, and most importantly, Netflix continued to attract new customers and retain existing ones. This positive response gives Netflix more financial breathing room to channel additional investments into high-quality content and ad technology, both of which are critical to sustaining its competitive edge and supporting long-term growth.

At the same time, Netflix’s advertising business is now a key catalyst for future growth. The company expects ad revenue to double in 2025. The full rollout of the Netflix Ads Suite across all its advertising markets will likely drive its ad revenue. The ad suite will strengthen Netflix’s ad-targeting capabilities, further accelerating ad-driven revenue growth.

Netflix Stock Is Not Cheap

Netflix’s solid content, ability to acquire and retain subscribers, and a growing ad business warrant its premium valuation against peers. However, Netflix stock is currently trading at a forward price-earnings (P/E) ratio of roughly 48 times, implying that much of the market’s optimism about the company’s future growth is already baked into the stock.

Analysts project Netflix’s earnings to rise by 23.5% in 2026. The earnings growth projection remains strong, but it is not high enough to justify the valuation. 

Is NFLX Stock a Buy Now?

Despite the Q3 earnings miss, its quarterly performance shows that the company’s core business is performing well, with strong subscriber engagement, a growing ad revenue stream, and a solid content slate. These fundamentals position Netflix for continued growth.

However, its current valuation already reflects substantial optimism about that growth, suggesting limited upside in the near term. Wall Street maintains a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating on Netflix stock.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Amit Singh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 1,118.34 -123.01 -9.91%
Netflix Inc

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 1
Beyond Meat Is Expanding at Walmart as a Short Squeeze Heats Up. Should You Buy BYND Stock Now?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia Stock at 8% of the S&P 500 Index Is a Big Problem for Investors. Let’s Do the Math.
An aerial shot of an excavator working in a quarry by mykhailo pavlenko via Shutterstock 3
The U.S. Government Bought Lithium Americas Stock. Wall Street Doesn’t Care.
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Beyond Meat Stock Could Surge Another 11% From Here, According to Analysts
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 5
Forget Rare Earths; This 1 Critical Commodity is Powering a Structural AI Revolution
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot