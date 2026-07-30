Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Landmark AI Power Agreement Sends Huge Signal for AMD Stock

Aditya Raghunath - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock
A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recently made a move that caught Wall Street's attention. The chipmaker is teaming up with Core Scientific (CORZ) to secure massive amounts of data-center capacity across the United States. For a company racing to keep pace with Nvidia (NVDA) in the AI chip war, power and space are just as important as silicon. This deal tackles both.

Here's what investors need to know about the agreement, and why it could matter for AMD stock in the months ahead.

www.barchart.com

Why Data-Center Capacity Is a Hot AI Commodity

AI demand has exploded faster than most predictions. Moreover, running AI workloads requires enormous amounts of electricity, land, and physical infrastructure. Without enough power and space, even the best chips cannot be deployed at scale.

AMD's leadership made this point clear during its Advancing AI 2026 event on July 23. CEO Lisa Su told attendees that the AI accelerator market could reach roughly $1.4 trillion by 2030, up from an earlier estimate of about $500 billion by 2028. Su also said the market for AMD's broader computing products could approach $2 trillion by 2030.

Su explained that agentic AI — meaning AI systems that complete multistep tasks on their own — is driving much of this growth. Running these agents takes far more computing power than a simple chatbot response, since each task involves reasoning, platform integration, and data analysis.  

A growing appetite for compute is precisely why AMD needs partners who can deliver ready-to-use data-center space quickly.

What the Core Scientific Deal Includes

According to a company statement, AMD will secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity from Core Scientific to support deployments of AMD's AI products. That includes AMD's Instinct GPUs, EPYC processors, and its ROCm software platform. The rollout will start with more than 500 megawatts of U.S. infrastructure starting in 2027, with room to expand toward the full 2.5 GW over time.

The two companies will also work together on physical infrastructure design. This means Core Scientific will lease space while helping build facilities specifically suited for AMD's hardware.

As part of the arrangement, AMD will receive market-priced warrants to purchase Core Scientific common stock, subject to certain commercial conditions. That structure mirrors similar warrant-based partnerships AMD has struck with other large customers, giving AMD potential upside if the relationship grows.

AMD Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Corporate Development Mathew Hein said in the statement that Core Scientific's portfolio of AI-ready data centers “expands access” to infrastructure that AMD's customers need. He added that the goal is to help model builders, cloud providers, and enterprises “accelerate AI adoption while strengthening the AMD ecosystem.” Meanwhile, Core Scientific CEO Adam Sullivan said that the company is proud to establish the strategic relationship with AMD and expects it to grow meaningfully over time.

What's Next for AMD Stock?

AMD has spent the past year signing a string of massive infrastructure agreements. At its July event, executives detailed deployments of up to 6 GW with OpenAI, up to 6 GW with Meta Platforms (META), and up to 2 GW with Anthropic tied to AMD's MI450 chips.

The Core Scientific agreement fits a similar pattern, but it solves a different problem. Rather than committing chips to a single customer, AMD is locking down the physical real estate and power needed to deploy that hardware once it ships.

AMD CFO Jean Hu said during the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2 that access to power, land, and infrastructure has become one of the biggest constraints on bringing new AI compute online. 

Executives at AMD's July event echoed that view, noting that data centers can take years to plan and build, so locking in capacity early gives AMD and its customers a clearer runway. For investors, that runway is the real signal here, given AMD is winning chip orders and making sure it has somewhere to put them. 

These deals reduce one of the biggest risks facing every company racing to scale AI, and it gives AMD more control over how quickly its next-generation Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs reach customers.

With server CPU demand alone projected to grow past $200 billion by 2030, according to AMD's updated forecast, having secured infrastructure like this could prove just as valuable to the AMD stock story as any single chip announcement.

What Does Wall Street Think of AMD Stock?

Valued at a market capitalization of $700 billion, AMD stock has risen more than 270% in the last three years. Despite these market-beating gains, the chip stock is down more than 15% from all-time highs.

Overall, AMD has a “Strong Buy” consensus rating on Wall Street. Out of the 45 analysts covering AMD stock, 35 recommend a “Strong Buy” rating, two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and eight recommend a “Hold” rating. The average price target of $580.66 suggests potential upside of 19% from current levels.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Aditya Raghunath did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 195.04 +5.03 +2.65%
Nvidia Corp
META 539.03 -46.58 -7.95%
META Platforms Inc
AMD 485.39 +55.83 +13.00%
Adv Micro Devices
CORZ 21.81 +3.69 +20.36%
Core Scientific Inc

Most Popular News

3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 1
Dear Sandisk Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 5
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Dear Palantir Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 3
Close-up shot of Rivian R1T_ Image by Trong Nguyen via Shutterstock_ 3
Dear Rivian Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 30
Rocket launching into space by BEST BACKGROUNDS via Shutterstock 4
Employees Reveal That Blue Origin Stock Is Worthless Just Weeks After SpaceX IPO Turned Employees Into Millionaires
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Why JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Investors Should Skip 4.6% Yields — ‘I Would Not Be A Buyer’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.