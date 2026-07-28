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CORZ Stock Alert: Core Scientific Strikes AI Infrastructure Deal With AMD

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

Core Scientific (CORZ) stock is in focus today after the company announced a landmark artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure partnership with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Under this deal, CORZ will provide AMD with 530 megawatts of high-density colocation capacity starting in 2027, with potential scaling reaching up to 2.5 gigawatts across its data center network. 

The agreement arrives at a time when Core Scientific shares have fallen out of favor with investors. At the time of writing, they’re down about 45% versus their June high. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of the AMD Deal for Core Scientific Stock

The AMD news is bullish for CORZ shares primarily because the initial commitment of about 530 megawatts alone is expected to generate over $14 billion for the Dover-headquartered firm.

The 15-year master agreement is designed to support “high-density” artificial intelligence workloads powered by AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, and ROCm software.

To align long-term incentives, Core Scientific issued AMD warrants to purchase up to 30 million of its common shares at $23.47 apiece, vesting sequentially as hosting capacity comes online.

The warrants were issued at about a 17% premium to CORZ’s current price, effectively limiting immediate dilution while incentivizing AMD to help drive long-term value creation. 

Is It Worth Investing in CORZ Shares Today?

The AMD contract marks a decisive victory in Core Scientific’s strategic transition from a volatile crypto mining company to a high-margin, multi-decade AI colocation services specialist. 

Securing AMD as an anchor client expands the firm’s total leased footprint to about 1.1 gigawatts, pushing its lifetime contracted revenue pipeline past $24 billion.

For investors, this means remarkable visibility into future revenue and premium operating margins.

Note that the CORZ bounced off its 200-day moving average (MA) at $19.69 on Tuesday morning, reinforcing that its broader uptrend remains intact. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Core Scientific

It's also worth mentioning that Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on Core Scientific for the remainder of 2026. 

The consensus rating on CORZ stock sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $31.48 indicating potential upside of more than 50% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMD 453.13 -41.82 -8.45%
Adv Micro Devices
CORZ 20.68 -0.06 -0.29%
Core Scientific Inc

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