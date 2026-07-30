Cotton Rallying on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 125 to 188 point in the green at Thursday’s midday. Crude oil is back down just 38 cents per barrel, with the US dollar index falling 0.879.

Export Sales data showed 29,719 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of July 23. That was a marketing year low, but normal for this last in the marketing year. There was 352,447 RB reported for new crop business in that week, a marketing year high. Shipments were tallied at 233,795 RB.

The Cotlook A Index was down 35 points July 29 at 89.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday, with the certified stocks level at 90,699 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed by 155 points last week to 63.82 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Oct 26 Cotton is at 79.9, up 188 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 80.89, up 136 points,