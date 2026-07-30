Hog Retreat Extending to Thursday

Lean hog futures are posting $1.87 to $2.87 losses across most contracts at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $100.52 on Thursday morning, down $1.13 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 10 cents higher on July 28 at $98.45.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 35,264 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on 7/23, a 4-week high. Shipments were pegged at 32,264 MT, the a 7-week high.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was up 61 cents in the Thursday morning report, at $102.39. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was 471,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.353 million head. That is 27,000 head below the previous week and 26,885 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs are at $98.800, down $1.875,

Oct 26 Hogs are at $83.275, down $2.425