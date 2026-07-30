Circle Just Bought IBM’s Blockchain Patent Portfolio. The Real Test Is How It Gets Deployed.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) just gave investors a reason to ask a bigger question than “What is it buying?” and instead, “What can it build with it?”

The company’s new acquisition of International Business Machine’s (IBM) blockchain patent portfolio adds more than 680 patent families and nearly 1,000 issued patents worldwide.

With the stroke of a pen, Circle became the leading holder of blockchain patents in the United States. That makes the acquisition a story about execution as much as ownership.

Circle is coming off a solid first quarter , with its USDC onchain transaction volume surging by 263% to $21.5 trillion. However, its net income from continuing operations fell 15% to $55 million. This split highlights a central issue for investors.

But the bigger question is this. If Circle now owns one of the strongest blockchain patent libraries in the U.S., how exactly will it turn that intellectual property into real revenue, stickier adoption, and a larger competitive edge?

Circle’s Stock Slump

Circle is the developer of USDC, a regulated stablecoin that sits at the center of digital payments, treasury use, and onchain settlement. Based in New York, this $16 billion company has built its business around blockchain infrastructure, reserve-backed dollar tokens, and tools that connect traditional finance with digital asset rails across institutional and consumer use cases.

CRCL is down 22.62% year-to-date (YTD) and 66.22% over the past 52 weeks.

The stock also looks expensive on core valuation screens. Its price-to-sales ratio is 5.23 times, above the sector median of 3.24 times, while price-to-cash flow is 2,235.12 times versus the sector median of 18.71 times.

Circle reported Q1 2026 earnings on May 10, and the print beat expectations by a wide margin. Their $0.21 adjusted EPS topped the $0.15 estimate by 40.0%, showing earnings power still exceeded forecasts even with mixed top-line trends.

This quarterly report showed sales of $694.1 milliom, down 9.88% from the prior period, while net income fell 58.59% to $55.3 million. That same period also showed total assets of $80.5 billion, up 2.32%, against liabilities of $77.1 billion, up 2.29%.

Circle’s operating cash flow came in at $21.1 million, down 96.11%, while net cash flow was $1.79 billion, down 94.49%. The gap between those figures points to a business with strong liquidity, yet one that still needs cleaner cash conversion.

Circle’s Expanding Blockchain Infrastructure Strategy

Circle’s latest deal with IBM gives the stock a fresh strategic angle. The company acquired fundamental assets from IBM’s blockchain patent portfolio on July 27.

That portfolio stretches across foundational blockchain technology, banking, financial services, insurance, enterprise infrastructure, supply chain verification, and secure cloud operations. Circle says the expanded IP base supports USDC, the Circle Payments Network, Arc, and a growing set of onchain products and agentic financial tools.

The timing fits the bigger shift around Circle’s business model. Circle recently received another boost after final OCC approval to establish a national trust bank . This gives Circle a clearer federal path for custody and institutional services.

Circle’s push is also showing up in partnership activity. JCB signed a memorandum of understanding with Circle to explore stablecoin collaboration. It is another sign that the company is trying to make its network more commercial and global.

All of these movements point in the same direction, with Circle trying to build deeper rails for internet-native finance.

Circle’s Earnings Outlook and Analyst Views

Circle heads into the next earnings release with expectations that still leave room for surprise. The company is projected to report its current quarter on August 5, before the open, with analysts looking for $0.18 in earnings per share. That compares with a prior-year loss of $2.93 per share, which implies a sharp 106.14% year-over-year (YOY) improvement.

That forecast matters as Mizuho Securities recently cut the stock to “Underperform” from “Neutral” and reduced its price target to $50 from $85, an 18.5% downside. Mizuho Dolev’s bearish view leaned on Circle’s core business model, with Open USD’s pass-through revenue structure seen as a meaningful threat to Circle’s long-term economics.

Even so, Wall Street is still leaning bullish overall. Across 26 surveyed analysts, CRCL carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The average price target sits at $117.70, implying 91.8% upside from the current share price.

Conclusion

Circle has the assets, the bank charter, and the partnerships to keep building, but the market will still want proof that these moves turn into real adoption. The IBM patent buy looks smart on paper, and the JCB tie-up adds more credibility. Currently, shares may stay choppy, but the more likely path is a slow grind higher if Circle keeps delivering on execution.