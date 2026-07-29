Synopsys Just Solved a Bottleneck You Didn’t Even Know Existed

Synopsys (SNPS) just went after the most tedious job in chip design. At the DAC conference, the company unveiled an AI agent that handles verification on its own, developed with Nvidia (NVDA). Synopsys says it reaches validated designs up to 50 times faster while improving coverage by 20%. Before a chip is manufactured, it has to be verified. Engineers test the design against every case it might face to catch flaws before they are set in silicon. It is slow, repetitive work, and it often eats up more of a project than the actual design does. Synopsys calls this coverage closure. For a long time, it has been one of the worst bottlenecks in the whole process. This is what the AI agent is expected to fix. What used to take weeks of manual effort, the new agent is meant to compress into hours. It runs the job from start to finish and traces the root cause when something breaks.

The Nvidia agent is the headline, but it is not the only deal for Synopsys. The company launched autonomous chip design tools on Microsoft’s (MSFT) Discovery platform, with AMD (AMD) already testing them for its next-generation AI chips. Early results showed debugging cycles cut by 25% to 40%. Synopsys has also expanded its work with Intel Foundry, certifying its AI-powered design tools on Intel’s advanced 14A process. The same week, three of the biggest names in chips all partnered with the same supplier. That is the quiet advantage Synopsys holds. No matter who wins the AI chip race, Synopsys is part of that process from day one.

About Synopsys Stock

Founded in 1986, Synopsys delivers design intellectual property (IP) solutions to the global electronics and semiconductor industries. The company operates in two segments: Design IP and Design Automation. Its technologies are widely used in automotive, AI, data center, and consumer electronics markets. Synopsys’ product portfolio includes Digital and Custom IC Design solutions, Verification solutions, FPGA design products, and AI-driven EDA solutions.

Synopsys has significantly underperformed the broader software sector over the past year. SNPS stock fell about 40% while the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) declined roughly 18% during the same period. Although the broader software sector faced pressure as investor interest shifted toward AI hardware and semiconductor stocks, Synopsys struggled even more.

Synopsys’ valuation remains difficult to assess on its headline numbers. The forward GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) makes it look extraordinarily expensive, while the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio does the opposite. The reason is the $35 billion Ansys acquisition. The forward P/E of 138.39x sits 91% above its 5-year average of 72.47x. The Ansys acquisition is holding down the reported earnings, making the stock look inflated. The Price-to-sales ratio of 7.39x tells a cleaner story, sitting 34% below its 5-year average of 11.15x. The EPS outlook is steady. Analysts expect growth of 15% to 18% through 2028. The balance sheet is also affected by the Ansys acquisition. The company holds $2.48 billion in cash against $10.84 billion in debt, though the management has been paying that down quickly. The premium on earnings is temporary. Synopsys is now a wider, more capable platform than it was a year ago. Yet the Price-to-sales ratio suggests the stock is trading at a considerable discount to its historical norms, making it potentially undervalued at the current stock price.

Synopsys Reports Strong Quarter

The company reported its second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 27, posting revenue of $2.276 billion. Ansys contributed approximately $652 million of the total revenue. According to Synopsys, a $12.5 million accounting adjustment related to channel revenue was neutral to both earnings and cash flow. Non-GAAP operating margin came in at 39.5%, while non-GAAP earnings reached $3.35 per share. On a GAAP basis, earnings came in at $0.09 per share. The Design Automation segment generated about $1.822 billion in revenue, while the Design IP segment contributed $454 million.

Following a strong first half of the year, the company raised its full-year 2026 earnings, revenue, operating margin, and free cash flow outlook. It now expects full-year revenue to range from $9.625 billion to $9.705 billion. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings are projected to range between $14.72 and $14.80 per share. Free cash flow is forecasted to be approximately $2 billion. For the third quarter, Synopsys expects revenue in the range of $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. On the earnings side, non-GAAP EPS is projected to range from $3.63 to $3.69 per share.

What Are Analysts Saying About SNPS Stock?

On July 15, Benchmark analyst Gary Mobley started coverage of SNPS stock with a “Buy” rating and assigned it a price target of $570. The firm believes the electronic design automation (EDA) industry offers high profit margins, strong growth, and significant pricing power. As a result, it expects Synopsys to benefit from growing demand for advanced chip design tools.

Overall, SNPS stock enjoys a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from 21 Wall Street analysts covering it. Their median price target of $567.68 implies a further 48% upside from current levels. The highest price target of $650 is attractive to investors as it offers an impressive 70% upside from here.