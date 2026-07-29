Corn Facing Wednesday Weakness

Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320

Corn futures are down 8 to 9 cents so far across most contracts on Wednesday, giving back the bounce from Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 8 1/2 cents at $4.28 1/4.

EIA’s weekly Petroleum Status Report showed ethanol production up another 39,000 bpd in the week of 7/24, to the second largest weekly total on record at 1.133 million bpd. Stocks were up 245,000 barrels in that week to 24.726 million barrels. Exports were back down 21,000 bpd to 137,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol up 1,000 bpd to 939,000 bpd.

The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of eastern NE and the eastern portions of the Dakotas through MN, WI, IA, IL, IN and HO, with parts of IA north of the Quad Cities getting up to 4 inches.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 69,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.50, down 8 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.20 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.72 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

Mar 27 Corn is at $4.87 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents,