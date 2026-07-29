Citi Just Upgraded Ford Stock. Here's Why.

Ford Motor Co_ logo by- Vera Tikhonova via iStock

Ford Motor (F) is pushing higher on July 29 after its solid Q2 earnings and raised guidance made a senior Citi analyst, Michael Ward, issue a bullish note in its favor. In a research note this morning, Ward upgraded the legacy automaker to “Buy” and raised his price to $20, indicating potential upside of another 28% from current levels.

Despite today’s rally, Ford stock is down about 10% versus its year-to-date high.

Why Citi Turned Bullish on Ford Stock?

Ward’s bullish thesis hinges mostly on Ford’s flagship truck business, with its F-series production expected to sharply rebound in the second half of 2026.

In fact, the lineup’s June output was already the highest in almost a year.

Moreover, “lower warranty accruals, improved aluminum supply, and moderating material costs” could all contribute to driving F shares higher in the months ahead, the analyst told clients.

Note that the automotive giant has ripped through its major moving averages (MAs) in July, with an RSI in the early 70s indicating intense buying pressure.

A lucrative 3.84% dividend yield makes up for an additional reason to have it in your investment portfolio.

What Else Could Drive F Shares Higher?

Beyond core vehicle assembly, the Citi analyst highlighted substantial cost discipline and emerging growth vectors as key catalysts for Ford’s re-rating.

These include the firm’s energy-related initiatives and its software and subscription business that’s growing at a rather exciting 20% clip annually.

In his report, Ward raised his full-year estimates as well, given these ventures are expected to boost the company’s overall margins moving forward.

Crucially, Barchart shares his optimism on Ford shares, with its “ 80% BUY ” opinion reinforcing that the technical momentum indeed favors continued upside through the remainder of 2026.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Ford?

Heading into Wednesday, Wall Street had a consensus “Hold” rating on F stock, with a mean price target of $14.56 signaling downside risk from current levels.

However, it’s reasonable to assume that upward revisions, much like Citi’s, will follow in the days ahead as investors move to bake in Ford’s impressive quarter and encouraging future guidance.