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Kinder Morgan Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Kinder Morgan Inc hq photo- by JHVEPhto via iStock
Kinder Morgan Inc hq photo- by JHVEPhto via iStock

Houston, Texas-based Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company primarily operating in North America. The company has a market cap of $70.6 billion and operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. KMI owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities, among others. 

KMI shares have lagged behind the broader market slightly over the past year, growing 16.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.3% surge. However, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 15%, outperforming the SPX’s 8.5% gain.       

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has risen 30.7% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLE surged 28.8%, rallying the stock.     

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On July 22, KMI stock rose marginally following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.5 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.37, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.36 per share. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect KMI’s EPS to rise 18.5% to $1.54 on a diluted basis. The company met or surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.  

Among the 22 analysts covering KMI stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 12 “Holds.” 

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The configuration has stayed more or less the same over the past month. 

On July 24, Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay maintained a “Buy” rating on Kinder Morgan and set a price target of $35.  

KMI’s mean price target of $35.90 represents a 13.6% premium over the current market price. Its Street-high target of $43 implies a robust 36% upside from current levels.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 57.57 -0.79 -1.35%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
KMI 31.61 -0.14 -0.44%
Kinder Morgan Inc
$SPX 7,428.78 +15.60 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index

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