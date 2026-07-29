Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting NextEra Energy Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Nextera Energy only editorial Stock information on the logo of the office By StockMarketVisuals

Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) generates, stores, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company has a market cap of $185.2 billion and operates through Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and NEER segments. NextEra generates electricity from wind, solar, nuclear, natural gas, and other clean energy assets.

The electricity supplier’s shares have rallied the broader market over the past year, growing 25.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.3% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 11.2%, outperforming the SPX’s 8.5% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ) has advanced 8.9% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLU has grown 6.6% and has also lagged behind the stock.

On July 24, NEE stock remained nearly unchanged after the company reported its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $7.5 billion, missing the Street’s forecasts slightly. However, the company’s adjusted EPS for the period rose 9.5% from the previous year’s quarter to $1.15 and surpassed Wall Street’s estimates . NEE expects its full-year adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.92 to $4.02 and also expects its adjusted EPS to grow at a CAGR of 8% through 2032.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect NEE’s EPS to rise 8.1% to $4.01 on a diluted basis. The company has surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering NEE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, eight “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On July 28, Evercore ISI analyst Nicholas Amicucci maintained a “Buy” rating on NextEra Energy stock and set a price target of $107.

NEE’s mean price target of $97.05 indicates a premium of 8.7% from the current market price. Its Street-high target of $116 implies a robust 29.9% upside from current levels.