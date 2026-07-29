Do Wall Street Analysts Like Wells Fargo Stock?

With a market cap of $267.1 billion, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States, providing a broad range of banking, lending, investment, wealth management, and financial services to consumers, businesses, and institutions. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the bank serves millions of customers through branches, ATMs, digital banking platforms, and commercial banking offices across the U.S.

Wells Fargo has struggled to keep pace with the broader market. Its stock has risen 4.6% over the past 52 weeks and has declined 6.8% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 16.3% over the past year and risen 8.5% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, WFC has also trailed the Nasdaq Bank ETF’s (FTXO) 24.2% rise over the past year and 13.4% return in 2026.

On Jul. 14, Wells Fargo reported strong second-quarter results, sending its shares 2.6% higher in the following trading session. Net income climbed 16.6% year over year to $6.41 billion, while EPS rose 25% to $2. Driven by higher net interest income, larger average loan and deposit balances, and solid growth in fee-based businesses, its total revenue increased 8.6% from the year-ago quarter to $22.62 billion. Net interest income advanced 5.2% to $12.32 billion, benefiting from lower deposit costs and continued balance sheet expansion.

The bank also posted improving credit metrics, with the provision for credit losses declining 9.1% to $914 million. Noninterest income increased 12%, primarily due to higher investment advisory fees.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect WFC’s EPS to increase 15.5% year over year to $7.25. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buy” ratings, and eight “Hold” ratings.

On Jul. 7, UBS reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on Wells Fargo, while trimming its price target slightly to $104 from $105.

WFC’s mean price target of $100.82 indicates a premium of 16.1% from the current market price. Its Street-high target of $115 suggests a robust 32.4% upside potential from current price levels.