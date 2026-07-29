Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Meta Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Meta Platforms Inc phone with logos by- Kira-Yan via iStock
Meta Platforms Inc phone with logos by- Kira-Yan via iStock

Boasting a market capitalization of $1.5 trillion, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is a global technology company focused on connecting people through social media, messaging, digital advertising, and immersive technologies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Meta owns some of the world's largest digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, serving billions of monthly active users worldwide.

Investor enthusiasm for Meta has cooled considerably over the past year. Its shares have fallen 17.3%, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.3% surge. The weakness has persisted in 2026, with the stock dipping 10.1%, lagging behind the SPX’s 8.5% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the stock has trailed the Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL), which has declined 15.1% over the past year.

www.barchart.com

Meta Platforms has lagged the broader market over the past year as Wall Street has become increasingly uneasy about the company's massive AI spending spree. While Meta continues to deliver a resilient advertising business, investors have questioned whether its rapidly rising AI investments will generate meaningful returns. The company has repeatedly lifted its 2026 capital expenditure outlook to $125 billion-$145 billion, raising concerns over free cash flow, while the absence of a clear monetization path for many of its AI initiatives, slower-than-expected progress in AI agents, and ongoing antitrust and data privacy scrutiny have kept sentiment under pressure.

Those concerns resurfaced on Jul. 17, when Meta shares fell 3.1% amid a broader sell-off in AI-related technology stocks. The decline followed renewed focus on the company's elevated AI spending plans and the uncertain return on those investments.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect META’s EPS to decrease marginally to $29.51 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 54 analysts covering META stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 44 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

The configuration is bullish than two months ago, when the stock had 43 “Strong Buy” suggestions. 

On Jun. 17, Evercore ISI reiterated its “Outperform” rating and $930 price target on Meta Platforms, citing the company's launch of paid consumer and enterprise subscription offerings across its Family of Apps, along with new Meta One AI subscription products that could diversify revenue beyond advertising.

META’s mean price target of $824.29 indicates a premium of 38.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $1,015 suggests a robust 71% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 593.41 -0.46 -0.08%
META Platforms Inc
SOCL 46.13 +0.49 +1.07%
GX Social Media ETF
$SPX 7,428.78 +15.60 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
A $7 Billion Reason to Buy Oracle Stock Now
Uber Technologies Inc logo outside offices-by Sundry Photography via iStock 2
Unusual Put Options Activity in UBER Technologies Could Imply Upside in UBER Stock
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 3
Good News for NVDA Stock: Wall Street Says SpaceX Is Proving That Compute Demand Is Still High
Space Technology by Rini_ com via Shutterstock 4
Despite Challenges, AST SpaceMobile Stock Could Make a Compelling Options Trade for Contrarians Here
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319 5
Corn Retreating Early on Monday
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.