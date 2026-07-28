Wall Street Just Tried Meta’s AI Glasses and Analysts Were Impressed. You’re Not Pricing This Catalyst In.

After trying Meta Platforms' (META) AI glasses lineup, Wall Street analysts have turned bullish on the company’s hardware ambitions, a possible change of heart considering how much money Meta has lost on Reality Labs and virtual reality (VR). Improved cameras, comfortability, and enhanced audio were the main drivers of the positive reception. Jefferies analysts believe the glasses could become a real new growth driver for the company after testing the Ray-Ban Meta Gen2, Oakley Meta, and Ray-Ban Display. But what caught my attention was not hidden in the product notes — it was in the price tags of $379, $499, and $799, respectively. This pricing points to a long-term strategy designed to generate repeat purchases over years, not a single sale.

Starting with the entry point, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen2 is only voice-first, camera-equipped, and with no display. Next, the Oakley Meta at $499 pushes into a sportier niche at a slightly higher price. Finally, at $799, the Ray-Ban Display with Neural band is Meta's top-of-the-line model — the only one with an actual screen and gesture control. This product lineup clearly shows something that Meta is trying to build on: Pulling customers up the ladder over successive purchases rather than selling them a single product once.

This is just the product story. The pricing structure is also more attractive from an investor's perspective, which is part of the narrative that many may be missing. Jefferies called the glasses a “multi-billion dollar hardware revenue opportunity,” with further upside from subscriptions, advertising, and commerce. But to get there, you need a platform that people upgrade into repeatedly. With EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF) potentially doubling production capacity to 20 million glasses this year, the production jump would suggest Meta is planning for AI glasses to become a mainstream product, not just a niche gadget it can’t scale.

Interestingly, Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood added $18 million worth of META stock this month. So, Wood clearly sees the opportunity in Meta Platforms even if she hasn't publicly tied it to the AI glasses theme. Her transaction came just before Meta's upcoming July 29 report, meaning it could be an earnings play as well, as strong revenue is expected.

About Meta Platforms Stock

Meta owns some of the world’s largest social media and communication platforms enabling people to connect and share with friends and family. The company operates through two segments. Family of Apps offers online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, while the Reality Labs segment provides virtual and augmented reality (AR) products. Founded in 2004, Meta is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

After trading sideways for more than two months, META stock rose rapidly in the second week of July, reaching as high as $681. Since then, the stock has witnessed downward pressure. Year-to-date (YTD), META has fallen by 10%, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) during the same period.

Meta Reports 33% Revenue Growth

Meta reported its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings report on April 29. The company showed revenue of $56.3 billion, up 33% year-over-year (YOY). Family of Apps revenue was $55.9 billion, while other revenue was $885 million, up 74%. The growth was driven in part by WhatsApp paid messaging and subscription revenue. However, Reality Labs segment revenue of $402 million fell 2% YOY due to lower Quest headset sales. EPS came in at $10.44, which comfortably beat the Wall Street consensus estimate of $6.65 per share.

Going forward, Meta expects Q2 2026 revenue to be in the range of $58 billion to $61 billion. The company now expects capital expenditures, including debt payments, to range from $125 billion to $145 billion. This represents a raise from the company’s prior range of $115 billion to $135 billion. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the increased capex is due to higher component costs, particularly memory pricing. Meta is set to report Q2 earnings on July 29.

What Are Analysts Saying About META Stock?

On July 17, BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz reiterated a “Hold” rating on META stock while assigning a target price of $720. In contrast, Citizens lowered its price target this month from $825 to $800 and kept an “Outperform” rating. The firm believes that Meta is positioned to compete with market peers after the release of Muse Spark 1.1. However, Citizens noted that the company continues to spend heavily while acknowledging that there are still risks around execution.

Based on 54 Wall Street analysts with coverage, Meta holds a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Out of those analysts, 44 have a “Strong Buy” rating, two have a "Moderate Buy" rating, and eight have a "Hold." The mean target price of $824.29 implies potential upside of 39% from current levels. The highest price target is $1,015, while the lowest price target is $671 per share.