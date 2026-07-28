Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Alphabet Stock?

With a market cap of around $4 trillion , Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ) is a global technology conglomerate operating through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments across regions including the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more. Evolving from a search engine leader with over 94% market share, Alphabet now spans cloud computing, video and music streaming, autonomous vehicles via Waymo, and healthcare innovations through Verily.

Shares of the Mountain View, California-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GOOGL stock has climbed nearly 70% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 15.8% . However, shares of the company are up 4.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 8% rise.

Focusing more closely, shares of the internet search leader have also surpassed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 2.3% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Alphabet released Q2 2026 results on Jul. 22, with Google Cloud revenue rising 82% to $24.8 billion, well above analysts’ expectations , driven by strong AI-related enterprise demand. The company reported better-than-expected total revenue of $119.8 billion and advertising revenue of $81.6 billion, reflecting continued strength across its core businesses. Alphabet also began recognizing revenue from TPU chip sales for the first time, highlighting growth in AI infrastructure opportunities despite concerns around higher capital spending and Gemini model delays.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect GOOGL's EPS to grow 83.1% year-over-year to $19.79. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 54 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 47 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

On Jul. 27, Phillip Securities analyst Serena Lim Yi Qi upgraded Alphabet to “Buy” while lowering the price target to $425 .

The mean price target of $429.12 represents a nearly 30% premium to GOOGL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $515 suggests a 56% potential upside.