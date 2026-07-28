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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Pfizer Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pfizer Inc_ NY HQ-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Pfizer Inc_ NY HQ-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), headquartered in New York, is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines and vaccines. With a market cap of $140.6 billion, the company offers medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products for oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, and other therapeutic areas.

Pfizer has been watching the market rally from the sidelines. While the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 16% over the past year and 8.3% in 2026, the drugmaker's shares have slipped marginally over both time periods.

The picture looks even weaker against industry peers, with the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJPgaining 42.6% over the past year and 15.4% on a YTD basis. 

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Pfizer has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors remained concerned about the company's post-pandemic growth outlook. Declining sales of its COVID-19 products, a looming patent cliff for several blockbuster drugs, and softer-than-expected earnings guidance fueled worries that new products and acquisitions may take time to offset lost revenue. 

On Jul. 22, Pfizer announced that the FDA accepted for Priority Review its supplemental New Drug Application for TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI to treat men with HRR gene-altered metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC). The FDA is expected to make a decision by the fourth quarter of 2026. If approved, the label expansion would allow the combination therapy to be used in an earlier stage of prostate cancer, broadening its current indication beyond metastatic castration-resistant disease. Its shares rose marginally in the next trading session. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect PFE’s EPS to decline 8.1% to $2.96 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering PFE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 17 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

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This consensus is more bullish than two months ago when the stock had an overall “Hold” rating. 

On Jul. 8, JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott maintained a “Neutral” on Pfizer and lowered the price target from $30 to $28.

The mean price target of $28.70 represents a 16.3% premium to PFE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $35.46 implies an ambitious 43.7% upside. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,402.42 -10.76 -0.15%
S&P 500 Index
PJP 122.47 +1.87 +1.55%
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF
PFE 25.43 +0.76 +3.08%
Pfizer Inc

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