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AT&T Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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AT&T, Inc_ location by- jetcityimage via iStock
AT&T, Inc_ location by- jetcityimage via iStock

Dallas, Texas-based AT&T Inc. (T) provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company has a market cap of $167.3 billion and operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America and offers wireless voice and data communications services, as well as sales of handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers, and more.

AT&T shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. T stock has declined 12.8% over the past 52 weeks and 1.7% YTD. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 16% over the past year and risen 8.3% in 2026.   

Narrowing the focus, T has also lagged behind the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLCmarginal rise over the past 52 weeks but has outperformed XLC’s 8.6% fall this year.          

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On July 23, T stock declined marginally following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $31.6 billion, which missed Wall Street’s forecasts. However, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $0.65, surpassing the Street’s estimates. AT&T expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect T’s EPS to rise 10.4% to $2.34 on a diluted basis. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

T has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 29 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”            

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The configuration has grown more bearish over the past month, with the stock now having one analyst recommending a “Strong Sell,” compared to none a month prior.

On July 23, Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon maintained a “Buy” rating for AT&T and set a price target of $25. 

T’s mean price target of $28.94 indicates a premium of 18.5% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $36 suggests a notable 47.4% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
T 24.42 +0.29 +1.20%
AT&T Inc
$SPX 7,413.18 +1.20 +0.02%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 107.66 +1.36 +1.28%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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