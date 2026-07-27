Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Inflation Isn’t Going Anywhere So Make This 1 T-Bond Trade Now

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock

September U.S. T-Bond futures (ZNU26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for September U.S. Treasury bond futures that prices are trending down and last week hit a two-month low. Bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, still sticky U.S. inflation and a resilient U.S. economy fall into the camp of the U.S. monetary policy hawks, who want to see higher interest rates. Also, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has recently leaned to the hawkish side, as he has warned about inflation risks. All of the above are bearish for U.S. Treasury prices.

A move in September T-Bond futures below chart support at 110 even would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 106 16/32 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 111 16/32.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZNU26 108-170 +0-065 +0.19%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

AI technology concept by NMStudio789 via Shutterstock 1
Texas Instruments vs. Qualcomm: One Pays Out 94% of Earnings. The Better Dividend Chip Stock Is Clear.
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
Tesla Stock: Here’s Why Elon Musk’s Big AI Promises Are No Longer Enough
Image of Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 3
Tesla Missed by 38% But Elon Musk Is Not Worried. Here’s What TSLA Investors Should Make of That.
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
3 Unusually Active ETF Options Reveal Bullish, Bearish, and Volatility Bets
Planet earth with flying rocket by Sergey Mironov via Shutterstock 5
SpaceX Bears May Be Right On Value And Wrong On Timing
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.