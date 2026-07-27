Inflation Isn’t Going Anywhere So Make This 1 T-Bond Trade Now

September U.S. T-Bond futures (ZNU26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for September U.S. Treasury bond futures that prices are trending down and last week hit a two-month low. Bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, still sticky U.S. inflation and a resilient U.S. economy fall into the camp of the U.S. monetary policy hawks, who want to see higher interest rates. Also, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has recently leaned to the hawkish side, as he has warned about inflation risks. All of the above are bearish for U.S. Treasury prices.

A move in September T-Bond futures below chart support at 110 even would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 106 16/32 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 111 16/32.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):