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Corn Holds onto Gains on Thursday with Drier Forecast Remaining

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Market corn on the cob via Storyblocks
Market corn on the cob via Storyblocks

Corn futures closed the Thursday session with contracts holding onto 2 to 3 cent gains in the front months and deferred 2027 contracts fractionally lower. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 cents at $4.34 1/2.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 332,679 MT of old crop corn business in the week of 7/16. That was slightly higher than the week prior buy nearly half of the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 203,300 MT, with Taiwan in for 152,000 MT. New crop sales were improved to 701,505 MT. That was the 4th largest sale for new crop this marketing year but down 4.4% from the same week last year. Unknown destinations were the top buyers of 168,000 MT, with 148,100 MT sold to Colombia.

NOAA’s 7-day forecast shows very limited precip across much of the country, with southwest NE, northern MO, and eastern KS seeing 1 to 2 inches and the rest remaining fairly dry.

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.64, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.34 1/2, up 2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.87 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 27 Corn  closed at $5.03, up 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.38 1/2, up 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 487-4s +2-6 +0.57%
Corn
ZCZ26 487-4s +2-6 +0.57%
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ZCU26 464-0s +2-0 +0.43%
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ZCPZ26US.CM 4.5210 +0.0274 +0.61%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.3358 +0.0212 +0.49%
US Corn Price Idx

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