Make This 1 Trade Now as Crude Oil Prices Spike

September U.S. T-Note (ZNU26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for September U.S. Treasury note futures that prices are trending down and have just hit a two-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bearish posture, as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. The T-Note bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the recent spike in crude oil (CBU26) (CLU26) prices has stoked problematic inflation fears. Also, a resilient U.S. economy suggests the Federal Reserve will not be able to cut interest rates anytime soon. These elements are bearish for U.S. Treasury prices.

A move in September T-Note futures below solid chart support at 108.08.5 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 105.16.0 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 109.17.0.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):